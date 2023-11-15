Obituary: Fred Luedeman

The families of Luedeman, Schoenfeld, Schaefer, and Frederic announce the passing of Fred Luedeman peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Oct. 14, 2023.

Born on Sept. 30, 1943, Fred quickly grew to be the strongest person we have ever met, and he overcame more than most can handle.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, and friend.

He always helped those in need whether a friend or a stranger. He stole the hearts of anyone he met and will influence people for generations to come. If you knew him, you are a lucky person!

Fred was a proud veteran who was interred at the Prescott National Cemetery on Nov. 10, 2023.

Your family and friends love and miss you.

Information provided by the family.