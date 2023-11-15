Leaked document reveals Amazon's return-to-office mandate just got nastier

Amazon AMZN doesn’t seem to plan on backing down from its return-to-office policy anytime soon, in fact, it just got a lot more strict.

Amazon reportedly announced to its workers last month that if they don’t adhere to the company’s return-to-office policy, any job promotion they are considered for will require approval from a vice president or they will be blocked from getting one, according to a leaked document obtained by Insider.

"If your role is expected to work from the office 3+ days a week and you are not in compliance, your manager will be made aware and VP approval will be required," read the internal announcement.

Amazon’s return from office policy requires workers to be in the office three days a week. The online retail giant and its workers have been in a tug-of-war ever since the policy was announced in February.

Workers at the company have staged walkouts in May and in June with the return-to-office policy being one of their main concerns. But even after receiving pushback from employees, Amazon’s push to get workers back in the office became even more strict.

In August, a leaked email showed that Amazon began tracking U.S.-based workers through their identification passes when entering the company's office buildings to see if they are complying with the new policy.

Also, just last month, it was reported that managers have been given permission to fire employees who don’t comply with the new hybrid schedule.

"It's past the time to disagree and commit," said CEO Andy Jassy in an audio recording obtained by Insider in August. "And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."

Amid Amazon’s strict return-to-office policy, a new analysis shows that the mandate could have a negative impact on the company's revenue.

The analysis, which was conducted by Scoop Technologies Inc. and Boston Consulting Group, found that out of the 554 public companies they analyzed, the ones that were either completely remote or allowed employees to choose their hybrid schedules experienced a 21% increase in revenue. Companies that required hybrid or full in-person attendance only grew its revenue by 5%.

