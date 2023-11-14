John Hanna Sr. Guns & Hoses Memorial Golf Tournament benefits Prescott police, fire
At the Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, Prescott City Council meeting, Sherrie Hanna, with Mayor Phil Goode, presented checks of proceeds from the John Hanna Sr. Guns & Hoses Memorial Golf Tournament to Prescott Police Chief Amy Bonney, left, and Prescott Fire Chief Holger Durre, right. Proceeds from drawing prize ticket sales and hole sponsorships from the golf tournament benefit the Prescott Police Department’s “Shop With A Cop Program” and Prescott Firefighter Charities. (Courtesy photo)