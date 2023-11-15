Google just revealed the top gifts everyone wants in 2023, and you're going to need to act fast to get them

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Most people think of Google as an easy way to get any and all answered, no matter how random they are, but you may not realize that it’s also an incredibly useful tool for pointing you in the direction of popular trends, an especially helpful resource ahead of the holidays. Aggregating search data from the last year, Google put together and just revealed a list of the 100 top trending gifts for the 2023 holiday season, called Holiday 100, pointing out the brands and items seemingly everyone wants—meaning, everyone on your list likely wants them, too.

While you’ll find shopper-loved brands that wind up on tons of holiday gift guides here, like Stanley, lululemon, Ugg, and Carhartt, you’ll also discover newer items you probably didn’t realize existed and make great gifts for your loved ones who are particularly hard to shop for: Think eye massagers, acupuncture mats, and human dog beds (yes, for humans).

You can check out all of Google’s holiday intel, but below we’ve gone the extra mile to help you easily spot the best gift ideas you want to shop this year, either for yourself or for those on your nice list. We’d act quickly on these, though, because Google has already made it clear that they’re super popular—meaning, the closer we get to Christmas, the more likely they’ll be sold out or backordered and potentially not arrive in time.

Best cozy gift: Plufl, The Original Human Dog Bed, $349 (was $399) at Amazon

Google searches for “human dog beds” rose an eye-catching 1,650% in 2023, and Plufl claims to be the “world’s first-ever.” Shop the uber plush find in four colors and sidle up next to your furry friend for an uber cozy snooze.

More cozy gifts from Google's Holiday 100 list:

Ugg Tasman Indoor/Outdoor Slipper, $110 at Nordstrom

Carhartt Knit Cuff Beanie, from $11 (was $20) at Amazon

Outdoor beanbag chair, $80 at Amazon

Compression socks, From $10 at Amazon

Infrared sauna blanket, $375 (was $400) at Amazon

Best crowd-pleaser: Stanley Adventure Quencher 40oz Tumbler $45 on Amazon

Stanley 40oz tumbler with straw in cream Amazon

Not only have Google searches “quadrupled” for the Stanley 40-ounce tumbler over the last 12 months, but over 20,000 have been bought from Amazon in the last 30 days and its currently sitting pretty as the no. 1 bestseller in the entire Home & Kitchen category. With tons of colors to choose from, you could probably get one of these for everyone on your list. We could all use a little push to hydrate more, after all.

More crowd-pleasing gifts from Google's Holiday 100 list:

Away luggage, like The Carry-On, $295 at Away

Yeti coolers, from $250 at Yeti

KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $500 at Amazon

Best personalized gift: Mejuri Horizontal Engravable Bar Necklace, $298 at Mejuri

Mejuri Horizontal Engravable Bar Necklace in 14k solid yellow gold Mejuri

According to Google, searches for “engravable necklaces” spiked 5,000% in June. Mejuri, which also made the trending list for its rings, has several pretty options of the personalized gift idea in both solid 14k yellow and white gold, and the prices are much more reasonable than you’ll find in brick-and-mortar jewelry shops. These dainty necklaces are also great for layering with existing everyday pieces.

Best unique gift: Shakti Acupressure Mat, $71 (was $89) at Amazon

Shakti Acupressure Mat in green Amazon

Bring the tension-relieving benefits of a spa visit or physical therapy session home with this popular acupressure mat that Google has seen rise in search by more than double in the last year. The Amazon-shopper loved pick has a 20% off coupon attached to it right now too, meaning the time is now to act on this popular gift.

More unique gifts from Google's Holiday 100 list:

Neck fan, $28 (was $40) at Amazon

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker, $230 (was $250) at Amazon

Eye massager with heat, $70 (was $150) at Amazon

Zojirushi rice cooker, $199 (was $233) at Amazon

Best practical gift: lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, from $38 at lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Aero Blue lululemon

People searched for lululemon’s belt bag 650% more this year, and the brand has several iterations to choose from, including two sizes, water-repellent and fleece materials, and quilted and solid patterns. The brown fleece belt bag is even on sale in both 1L and 2L, which is unusual for such a hot holiday item.

More practical gifts from Google's Holiday 100 list:

Electric spin scrubber, $58 (was $75) at Amazon

Compression packing cubes, $40 (was $43) at Amazon

Herman Miller desk chair, $708 at Amazon

Best pet-related gift: iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash With Zipper Pouch, $20 at Amazon

Amazon's top-selling hands-free dog leash Amazon

Google saw a surge in searches for “hands-free dog leashes,” which make a great gift for anyone who doesn’t have one yet so they can keep their hands free while taking their furry friend along for any adventure, whether it’s a run, hike, or a quick walk around the block. Amazon’s top-seller has over 12,000 perfect ratings, and shoppers “can’t recommend this enough.”

More pet-related gifts from Google's Holiday 100 list:

Dog shoes for winter, $22 at Amazon

Airline-approved pet carrier, $169 at Amazon

This story originally appeared on Parade.