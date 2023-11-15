Adoption Spotlight: Alexander
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 7:07 p.m.
Alexander is a kind and friendly boy who is easy to talk to and enjoys school – especially math. He loves taking exploratory walks outside and spending time with friends. When indoors, he enjoys board games, card games and video games. His favorites are Connect Four, Uno and Fortnite. Get to know Alexander and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
