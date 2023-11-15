A Chinese smartphone giant seeks to dominate over Tesla with its first car

Tesla's TSLA has a reputation in both the Motor City and Silicon Valley, as its cars acted as a wake up call for automotive giants like the Big Three to look into electric cars.

However, thousands of miles away in China, one influential electronics brand is lining up to take a swing at the Elon Musk-led giant.

According to details published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Beijing Xiaomi, the automotive arm of consumer-electronics brand Xiaomi, will introduce its first car, which has Tesla's bestselling Model 3 in its sales crosshairs.

The experienced electric scooter manufacturer's new four wheeled product is a stylish compact EV called the SU7. Built under contract by BAIC, which produces cars through joint ventures with Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz for the Chinese domestic market, the new vehicle takes a lot of inspiration from other cars.

Xiaomi applies for a sales license for their first... car?



Honestly I'm impressed that it isn't ugly. It's an electric sedan with dual motors, optional LIDAR and an active rear wing. And of course there are 3 versions: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max 😭https://t.co/myz8H99f5K pic.twitter.com/2NPMZrEDVV — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 15, 2023

The exterior of Xiaomi's machine can be best described as a "Grand Theft Auto"-style mishmash of various style elements lifted off of various European and American cars. From the front, one would be able to confuse the smartphone maker's car for a sporty McLaren 720s, while the side profile takes cues from both the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan EVs.

However from the back, the shape of the taillights can confuse the humble Xiaomi for a Lincoln MKZ on a dark enough night.

A Xiaomi store in Handa, Hebei Province of China. VCG&solGetty Images

The SU7 will be available in three trim levels - SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max, and will feature a single 295 horsepower rear motor that is capable of 130 miles per hour. Like Tesla's Model 3, an all wheel drive setup is available and will crank up the power to 664 horsepower and a 165 mph top speed for performance-minded drivers.

As expected from a company like Xiaomi, the SU7 also packs in tech to enhance the driving experience. Top trims will include a Porsche-style active rear spoiler, and drivers can order their SU7 with a windshield-mounted LIDAR sensor for advanced driver aids. Additionally, the car will feature Xiaomi's proprietary HyperOS for a seamless connection between their brand car and their brand smartphones.

No details have been shared by Xiaomi about the car being offered for sale in the United States.

