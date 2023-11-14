What the presidential election means for your stock portfolio
When investors are fretting about their finances, the concern often stems from economic issues, such as inflation or interest rates.
But now there’s a different worry. Almost half (49%) of investors in a Janus Henderson survey are agitated about the 2024 presidential election's impact on their finances, topping concerns about inflation (35%) and recession risk (29%).
Janus is a London-based money manager with assets of $308 billion. The survey included 1,000 investors with investable assets of at least $250,000.
It’s old investors who are most concerned about the election, the survey said. Almost seven in 10 (69%) of the Silent Generation (ages 75 and up) are very concerned about the election compared to just 37% of Millennials (ages 25 to 40).
Maybe it’s the youngsters who have it right. “Despite investors’ concern about the presidential election, results haven’t historically been a reason to exit the capital markets,” said Matt Sommer, head of specialist consulting at Janus Henderson Investors.
Steady Stock Returns in All Cycles
“In fact, looking back at S&P 500 returns from 1937 through 2022, the average annual return was 9.9% in presidential election years and 12.5% in non-election years.”
It doesn’t seem to matter who’s in charge of the government. With Democrats in control of the presidency and Congress, the S&P 500 gained 11.5% in the calendar year after presidential elections, the survey said.
With Republicans in control of the presidency and Congress, the S&P 500 climbed 16.1%.
Meanwhile, with a Democratic president and the GOP in control of at least one house of Congress, the S&P 500 rose 15.9%. With a Republican president and the Democrats in control of at least one house of Congress, the S&P 500 ascended 9.4%.
So you’re likely to do best just investing based on fundamentals, as always. A safe plan usually involves mostly to all stocks for young investors, with the rest devoted to bonds. And investors generally want to increase their bond weighting as they grow older.
