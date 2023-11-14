OFFERS
What the presidential election means for your stock portfolio

Dan Weil
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 6:06 p.m.

When investors are fretting about their finances, the concern often stems from economic issues, such as inflation or interest rates.

But now there’s a different worry. Almost half (49%) of investors in a Janus Henderson survey are agitated about the 2024 presidential election's impact on their finances, topping concerns about inflation (35%) and recession risk (29%).

Janus is a London-based money manager with assets of $308 billion. The survey included 1,000 investors with investable assets of at least $250,000.

It’s old investors who are most concerned about the election, the survey said. Almost seven in 10 (69%) of the Silent Generation (ages 75 and up) are very concerned about the election compared to just 37% of Millennials (ages 25 to 40).

Maybe it’s the youngsters who have it right. “Despite investors’ concern about the presidential election, results haven’t historically been a reason to exit the capital markets,” said Matt Sommer, head of specialist consulting at Janus Henderson Investors.

Steady Stock Returns in All Cycles

“In fact, looking back at S&P 500 returns from 1937 through 2022, the average annual return was 9.9% in presidential election years and 12.5% in non-election years.”

It doesn’t seem to matter who’s in charge of the government. With Democrats in control of the presidency and Congress, the S&P 500 gained 11.5% in the calendar year after presidential elections, the survey said.

With Republicans in control of the presidency and Congress, the S&P 500 climbed 16.1%.

Meanwhile, with a Democratic president and the GOP in control of at least one house of Congress, the S&P 500 rose 15.9%. With a Republican president and the Democrats in control of at least one house of Congress, the S&P 500 ascended 9.4%.

So you’re likely to do best just investing based on fundamentals, as always. A safe plan usually involves mostly to all stocks for young investors, with the rest devoted to bonds. And investors generally want to increase their bond weighting as they grow older.

