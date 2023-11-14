Top retailer scores key partnership with cult favorite brand

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help to locate missing man November coffee with a PVPD cop canceled Prescott Valley librarian wins state award Business Spotlight: Double H Leatherworks is the go-to place for shoe repair and lots more Prescott Valley Public Library to close Nov. 20-26 during remediation project

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Top retailer scores key partnership with cult favorite brand

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 7:44 p.m.

Now that Black Friday Sales are officially on and the holidays are nearing ever-closer, it's crucial for retailers to sharpen their competitive edges and attempt to gain new customers – and please pre-existing ones.

This may prove more difficult for some, as certain sectors of the economy seem to have hit a stalemate.

Related: Ulta has this one key advantage over other beauty retailers

Auto, housing, tech, and some divisions of retail have begun to wind back their eye-popping gains they enjoyed from lower interest rates and increased spending behavior in the earlier 2020s.

Now, though, consumers are more discerning, as prices have risen. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are out from October, and several key services and products remain costly – or more expensive – than the year prior.

Take, for example, the following increases:

  • Food: up 3.2% compared to October 2022
  • Electricity: up 2.4% compared to October 2022
  • New vehicles: up 1.9% compared to October 2022
  • Apparel: up 2.6% compared to October 2022
  • Shelter: up 6.7% compared to October 2022
  • Transportation services: up 9.2% compared to October 2022

Crucially, several big ticket items are less costly compared to the year prior, including:

  • Gasoline: down 5.3% compared to October 2022
  • Used cars and trucks: down 7.1% compared to October 2022
  • Medical care services: down 2% compared to October 2022

Still, plenty is still expensive, and customers are more discerning than before going into the holiday season. So it's crucial for retailers to generate as much consumer excitement as possible in an effort to bolster sales.

Ulta Beauty inks a key partner

One retailer staging such a takeover is Ulta Beauty ULTA, which has been building a mammoth online presence – and the sales to boot.

In July, Ulta reported a Q2 revenue of $2.53 billion – a 10.13% increase compared to the quarter a year prior. It's making customers and investors both happy – Ulta delivered a 2.90% earnings-per-share beat of $6.02 in Q2.

An Ulta Beauty store in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on May 22, 2023. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

But it's looking ahead, rather than behind it, as the holiday season approaches.

In July, Chief Financial Officer Scott Settersten was already telling analysts that Ulta would be "focusing on sales and holiday," which they expect to be robust.

One such component to a healthy holiday season might be Ulta's recent partnership with Lush, a wellness beauty and body brand known for its bath bombs – and, until recently, its presence in shopping malls.

Ulta has agreed to begin selling Lush Discovery Sets, and Holiday Sets, which will feature some of Lush's most popular products. Prices will range from between $17-$46.

"As pioneers in the body category, we are delighted to provide greater access to their beloved products, and together help amplify their mission for efficacious, fresh and cruelty-free ingredients," Ulta VP of Merchandising, Penny Coy said.

Ulta has been increasing its wellness efforts to extend beyond its already far-reaching beauty penetration. In October, it announced it would be expanding its already-popular Wellness Shop in 1,300 stores, which will include "spa like" displays of vitamins and supplements by top brands including Moon Juice, Lemme, Golde, Love Wellness, OUAI, Womaness, Liquid IV, and Olly.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: