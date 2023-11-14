OFFERS
Tiffany & Co. just announced an extremely limited, highly unusual collection

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 5:50 p.m.

When Audrey Hepburn ate a croissant in front of the store window in the opening scenes of the legendary 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's," she envisioned the kind of aspirational glamour that the storied New York jeweler would give her.

However, Tiffany's new foray into pop culture involves something much different, and has the chance to attract new fans into the LVMH-owned LVMHF brand.

In collaboration with American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, the namesake jeweler is immortalizing the world of Pokémon in precious metals for a series of fun jewelry pieces.

The collection features six iconic Pokémon images from the property's original lineup, including; Psychic-type Mew, skull-helmet wearing Cubone, the happy Jiggypuff, fire-type Charmander, the turtle-like Squirtle and the iconic electric mouse Pikachu.

Tiffany's is offering fans of said Pokémon to wear their favorite Pokemon next to their heart - either as a small oxidized sterling silver and diamond-accented pendant, or on station necklace with all six Pokémon.

Fans of Pikachu, however, can also get a special pendant in two sizes finished in 18 karat yellow gold that comes in a special Tiffany blue Pokéball.

Daniel Arsham told Women's Wear Daily that the Pokémon collection represents his childhood merging with his present self.

“My latest collaboration with Tiffany & Co. is a combination of pop culture, fine jewelry and art,” Arsham told WWD. “Pokémon has had an immense presence ever since I was a child, and this capsule collection celebrates the influence Pokémon has had in my work and my long-standing partnership with a heritage brand like Tiffany & Co. Both are inextricable from the cultural footprint of the past, present and future.”

The pieces are inspired by Arsham's "Future Relics” series, where he reimagines important everyday items as archaeological discoveries in the near-distant future. Previously, he has produced pieces in collaboration with other creatives like Pharrell Williams, as well as other brands like Porsche and Christian Dior.

Items in this collection range from $1,290 for the silver pendants, to $9,900 and $29,000 for the small and large gold Pikachu pendants respectively.

More Retail:

Tiffany's will be offering the pieces in extremely limited quantities through a lottery system. As per Tiffany's, buyers are asked to enroll on Tiffany's website from 9 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 29 to 9 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 30 for an opportunity to purchase their desired pieces.

Customers can enter up to three separate draws for three separate products; buyers can choose one out of the six characters available for the silver pendants, one silver station necklace and one gold Pikachu pendant.

Tiffany's will notify clients about their enrollment outcome and confirmed orders of the collection pieces starting on Dec. 1 for a Dec. 9 ship date.

