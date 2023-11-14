This high profile designer brand wants to sell you a towel to wear outside

Clothes can evoke many kinds of attributes in a person.

Those who seek comfort might find solace in an oversized hoodie or sweater, while others seek to make a statement in their stylish, avant-garde pieces.

But as fashion evolves, the absurd and the unusual will remain the same, but will come in a different form to surprise both the fashionable and the utilitarian alike.

The latest offering by Parisian fashion house Balenciaga is one such example of that, and it carries a hefty price tag as well.

Among the many styles of exceptionally oversized silhouettes showcased during its Spring 2024 show in Paris earlier this year, the Kering-owned Balenciaga PPRUF brand has released a highlight of its collection to the public — an unusual item that is simply called the "towel skirt."

Balenciaga came out with the “towel skirt”



The "towel skirt" is the latest in a long line of unusual product and accessory offerings offered by avant-garde and absurdist creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Known simply by his first name, Demna's skirt follows items that gave the near 105-year old brand a new reputation for unusual takes on everyday objects, such as a $1,500 handbag modeled after Lay's chip bags, $1,790 bags modeled after trash bags and pairs of $1,850 Chuck Taylor-esque sneakers that come pre-destroyed.

Simply said, Demna's latest viral masterpiece is exactly what it is: a knee-length unisex skirt that visually looks like a wrapped around towel worn at the waist akin to the look of someone getting out of a shower.

The upshot is that this "high fashion" skirt is meant to be worn outside your home, in the outside world.

Like a normal bath towel, Balenciaga's offering is made from the same terry cloth, but also features distinct branding, waist level buttons and a hidden adjustable belt to help affix the piece to the rest of your outfit.

The skirt is available for preorder from Balenciaga's website in three colors and will run you back $925.

