This high profile designer brand wants to sell you a towel to wear outside

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 7:51 p.m.

Clothes can evoke many kinds of attributes in a person.

Those who seek comfort might find solace in an oversized hoodie or sweater, while others seek to make a statement in their stylish, avant-garde pieces.

But as fashion evolves, the absurd and the unusual will remain the same, but will come in a different form to surprise both the fashionable and the utilitarian alike.

Related: Tiffany & Co. just announced an extremely limited, highly unusual collection

The latest offering by Parisian fashion house Balenciaga is one such example of that, and it carries a hefty price tag as well.

Among the many styles of exceptionally oversized silhouettes showcased during its Spring 2024 show in Paris earlier this year, the Kering-owned Balenciaga PPRUF brand has released a highlight of its collection to the public — an unusual item that is simply called the "towel skirt."

Balenciaga came out with the “towel skirt”

Interest rates need to keep going higher pic.twitter.com/Og981fQs0C

— gaut (@0xgaut) November 3, 2023

The "towel skirt" is the latest in a long line of unusual product and accessory offerings offered by avant-garde and absurdist creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Known simply by his first name, Demna's skirt follows items that gave the near 105-year old brand a new reputation for unusual takes on everyday objects, such as a $1,500 handbag modeled after Lay's chip bags, $1,790 bags modeled after trash bags and pairs of $1,850 Chuck Taylor-esque sneakers that come pre-destroyed.

Simply said, Demna's latest viral masterpiece is exactly what it is: a knee-length unisex skirt that visually looks like a wrapped around towel worn at the waist akin to the look of someone getting out of a shower.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The upshot is that this "high fashion" skirt is meant to be worn outside your home, in the outside world.

Like a normal bath towel, Balenciaga's offering is made from the same terry cloth, but also features distinct branding, waist level buttons and a hidden adjustable belt to help affix the piece to the rest of your outfit.

More Retail:

The skirt is available for preorder from Balenciaga's website in three colors and will run you back $925.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

