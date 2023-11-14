Sinatra's Rat Pack hangout gets another price cut

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help to locate missing man November coffee with a PVPD cop canceled Prescott Valley librarian wins state award Business Spotlight: Double H Leatherworks is the go-to place for shoe repair and lots more Prescott Valley Public Library to close Nov. 20-26 during remediation project

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Sinatra's Rat Pack hangout gets another price cut

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 9:24 p.m.

It's enough to make Ol' Blue Eyes shed a tear.

There was a time when Frank Sinatra ruled the entertainment industry. Singer, movie star, the kid from Hoboken had it all.

Related: High-profile billionaire lets a big secret slip about Warren Buffett

Back in 1957, the Chairman of the Board took charge of the Rat Pack, a clique of hard-partying entertainers that included Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford, among others.

For eight years, Sinatra hung his fedora at a midcentury-modern home in Chatsworth, a suburban neighborhood in Los Angeles. He lived there free of charge, thanks to the home’s first owner, Chase Bank heiress and New York socialite Dora Hutchinson, and entertained his Rat Packing pals, according to the New York Post.

Hollywood lore says that Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy used the guesthouse for their affair and the swimming pool was allegedly the location of one of Monroe's last photo shoots before her death.

Just imagine if the walls in that place could talk — they'd probably have enough stories to fill a dozen tell-all books.

Location shooting

By the way, Lucille Ball also lived at the residence gratis after America's favorite redhead and her husband Desi Arnaz went Splitsville.

But there's more to the place's history than Frank, Lucy and JFK.

More than 500 film and TV production companies have rented the property for hits like “Mad Men,” “Californication,” “Dreamgirls,” “Transformers” and “Bewitched,” according to the New York Post.

Hermès once wrapped the home in red for a party and Miley Cyrus filmed her “Flowers” video there, while Usher shot “Burn.”

The four-bedroom, 6½-bath home is 6,661 square feet and sits on just over 4 acres overlooking the Chatsworth Nature Preserve with views of the mountain ranges and city skylines.

Known as Farralone — because it was “far away” and “alone” — the home was built between 1949 and 1951. It comes with details that were unusual for the time, like 16-foot-high ceilings and moveable glass walls, the Post said.

The building, also known as Byrdview, was designed by architect William Pereira, whose work includes the Transamerica Pyramid building in San Francisco, the CBS TV studios in LA, the Kennedy Center in Washington, Los Angeles International Airport and the LA County Museum of Art.

There's no one in the place...

Pereira, who also received an Oscar for set design in 1942 for his work on “Reap the Wild Wind," built the place with a young Frank Gehry working as his apprentice, said Michael Bolla, an international property consultant with Sotheby’s Dubai, whom the sellers have hired to help restructure their global real estate portfolio.

You'd think with all that history, people would be scrambling to buy the residence.

Well, not exactly.

Despite the Sinatra connection, Farralone is still far away and alone. The tables are empty, the dance floor's deserted, and nobody's buying. Now you're really singing the blues.

When Sinatra died in 1998, the house went to a new owner and president of local real estate firm Rock Asset Management for $1.54 million.

The place was listed for $12.5 million in 2018 but was later taken off the market and, in August 2021, put back on with a $21.5-million price tag

The house was relisted for $12.75 million last year and Barrons reported at the time that 7-plus acres of land that were in the earlier listing were being offered separately.

Nevertheless, now the price has been whittled down to $8.99 million.

So, set 'em up, Joe, and make it one for my, baby, and one more for the road....

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: