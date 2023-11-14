Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $SE, $NOVA, $FSR, and Pro-Ready College QBs
Market Rebellion
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 6:47 p.m.
Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Sea Ltd., Fisker, real estate stocks, and solar stocks. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about NFL Parity and pro-ready college QBs. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.
