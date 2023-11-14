OFFERS
United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help to locate missing man November coffee with a PVPD cop canceled Prescott Valley librarian wins state award Business Spotlight: Double H Leatherworks is the go-to place for shoe repair and lots more Prescott Valley Public Library to close Nov. 20-26 during remediation project

Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $SE, $NOVA, $FSR, and Pro-Ready College QBs

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 6:47 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Sea Ltd., Fisker, real estate stocks, and solar stocks. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about NFL Parity and pro-ready college QBs. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

