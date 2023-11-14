Obituary: Walter Hugo Loesche

Walter Hugo Loesche, 94, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 17, 2023. He was born on July 11, 1929 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, to Walter Otto Loesche and Marie Paula Loesche. Walter attended NYC Public School System in 1934 and graduated in 1946. Walter served his country in the Navy during the Korean War, Unit USS AULT DD698 (Eastern Atlantic & Mediterranean) from 1950-1954 and received the Navy Occupation Service Medal. Walter was employed by the Eastman Kodak Co. as a Service Technician for 37 years. He attended Calvary Harvest Church in Cottonwood.

Walter’s hobbies included HAM Radio operator, Extra Class License (WF7J); built electronic kits, repair electronic devices and radios; volunteered for many community services; held memberships with the Knights of Columbus and the VFW; and traveling and enjoying new places to see and experience.

He volunteered for the Auxiliary Police (NY, CT); Deputy Sheriff (NY); Volunteer Firefighter (NY, CT, NJ, AL); U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (CT, AZ); Civil Defense Radio (CT); Emergency Services Radio Operator Yavapai Co. (AZ); assisted the Civil Air Patrol (AZ); Central Yavapai Fire District - Fire Board Member (AZ) and the Yavapai County EOC - maintain and operate emergency service back-up radios (AZ).

Walter loved his wife; he was a loving father and family man. He supported children’s interests and goals; supported his children’s occupational interests; passed on his knowledge and skills to his family and showed his family interesting places to see and enjoy. He would often relocate to be closer to family.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents Walter O. and Marie P. Loesche. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Jean B. of Cottonwood; sons Peter S. (Donna) of Lake Elsinore, CA, William R. (Patricia) of Sedona, AZ, James W. (Kathy) of Leander, TX, and Edward J. of Clarkdale, AZ; daughter Vicki J. Scott (Bill) of Ozark, MO; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Harvest Church, 465 S Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on Dec. 10, 2023. Service starts at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will be held at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 State Route 89, Prescott, AZ 86301 on Dec. 11, 2023. Service starts at 1:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.