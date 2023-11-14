OFFERS
Mark Zuckerberg finally approves Instagram feature users were asking for

Colin Salao
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 5:56 p.m.

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta dropped Threads in July, breaking the internet in their attempt to challenge X (formerly known as Twitter) with the text-based social media account.

At first, the app seemed promising as Threads was gaining millions of users in the days following its launch. Users were easily able to sign up as the Threads accounts were linked with Instagram and many did not need to fill out new information.

However, the site has seen a steep drop off in users, with Zuckerberg saying in October that it was attracting about 100 million monthly users, which is half of what it had in July. Even in the weeks after its original July launch, engagement was already down nearly 80%.

And while the link to Instagram made it easier for users to create Threads accounts, Meta also made it so that it was nearly impossible to delete it too.

A major complaint of users was that there was no ability to delete a Threads account without also having to delete a user's Instagram account. The furthest a user could go was to deactivate their Threads.

But Meta has finally decided to give users the freedom to get rid of their Threads account without bothering their Instagram. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the change on Threads on Monday, saying that the update is based on "feedback from our Threads community."

The feature can be accessed by finding the "Delete or Deactivate Profile" section under Account in the Setting section of the Threads app.

