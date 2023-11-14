Inflation preview: Price pressures will ease, but sticky core could trigger rate hike bets

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
November coffee with a PVPD cop canceled Prescott Valley librarian wins state award Business Spotlight: Double H Leatherworks is the go-to place for shoe repair and lots more Prescott Valley Public Library to close Nov. 20-26 during remediation project HUSD to consider hiring elementary assistant principals at Nov. 14 meeting $8.1M of Yavapai County ARPA money up for contract for broadband improvements in rural areas Life Pregnancy Resource Center offers variety of services to expectant women Agriculture literacy presentation sheds light on where food really comes from Voters approve 2040 General Plan, reject sale of Old Home Manor land, longer mayoral term New PUSD Farm-to-School coordinator, AmeriCorps Vista, eager to expand on strong foundation

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Inflation preview: Price pressures will ease, but sticky core could trigger rate hike bets

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 10:58 a.m.

U.S. inflation likely continued its long downward arc in October, with further declines forecast for the months ahead, but stick core consumer price prices are likely to keep investors from fully discounting a final Federal Reserve rate hike amid resilient economic growth and a hot jobs market.

The Commerce Department is likely to report that headline inflation slowed notably, to 3.3% in October from 3.7% in September, paced by a pullback in oil and energy prices and muted autumn wage gains.

Core consumer prices, however, are likely to remain largely unchanged when compared to September levels, with a year-on-year gain of 4.1% and a monthly advance of 0.3%.

Upside risks to both readings, however, are finding their way into Wall Street forecasts as economists see noisy data in healthcare costs, hotels and new vehicles prices, possibly as a result of supply shortages linked to the weeks-long industrial action from the United Autoworkers' Union.

The core inflation reading, which is closely-tracked by the Fed, will likely challenge or define its recent messaging, which calls for at least one more rate hike over the coming months as policymakers warn that broader financial conditions are not yet restrictive enough to bring inflation back to the central bank's preferred 2% target.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told an IMF-hosted event last week, adding that he and his colleagues will balance "both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data, and the risk of overtightening."

Treasury yields moved firmly higher in the wake of his comments, but are now trading at similar levels heading into today's reading, with benchmark 10-year notes pegged at 4.614% and 2-year paper changing hands at 5.031%.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool, meanwhile, indicates no better than 25% chance of a rate hike over the next five meetings, with the odds of a rate cut in June pegged at around 41%.

Data from Bank of America closely-tracked Fund Mangers' Survey, published Tuesday, also suggests that around 76% of those polled have called the end of the Fed's rate-hiking cycle, while nearly two-thirds see lower Treasury yields in the months ahead.

Consumers are also seeing light at the end of the inflation tunnel, at least based on data published Tuesday by the New York Fed that showed year-ahead inflation prospects fell to 3.57%, the lowest in three months, with the five-year forecast easting to 2.7%.

"Our underlying inflation optimism is undimmed, because all the pipeline drivers of inflation we follow are headed in the right direction, and many have fully reversed their pandemic surges," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"But if the core is 0.4% today, Treasury yields will rise, the market-implied chance of a December rate hike will increase, perhaps sharply, and stocks probably will sell off," he added. "We’re sticking to our view that the Fed won’t hike next month, but we have always thought the risk is not negligible."

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: