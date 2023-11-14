High-profile billionaire lets a big secret slip about Warren Buffett

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help to locate missing man November coffee with a PVPD cop canceled Prescott Valley librarian wins state award Business Spotlight: Double H Leatherworks is the go-to place for shoe repair and lots more Prescott Valley Public Library to close Nov. 20-26 during remediation project HUSD to consider hiring elementary assistant principals at Nov. 14 meeting $8.1M of Yavapai County ARPA money up for contract for broadband improvements in rural areas Life Pregnancy Resource Center offers variety of services to expectant women Agriculture literacy presentation sheds light on where food really comes from Voters approve 2040 General Plan, reject sale of Old Home Manor land, longer mayoral term

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

High-profile billionaire lets a big secret slip about Warren Buffett

Colin Salao
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 4:36 p.m.

Warren Buffett's financial moves are respected so highly that even other billionaires are looking to follow suit.

Billionaire John Malone, who is the chairman of Liberty Media LSXMA, mentioned in a recent earnings call of the company that Buffett and his famous company Berkshire Hathaway holds a large amount of cash and other liquid assets in preparation for bargain investments.

"If you look at Warren Buffett, he's sitting on a monstrous pile of cash right now," Malone said during the company's recent investor day and was reported by Business Insider.

Related: Leaked info shows Warren Buffett reportedly engaged in some hypocritical stock trading

As of September, Buffett's company owns over $157 billion in cash and other liquid assets, according to a recent earnings report.

Malone, whose Liberty Media owns the likes of motorsport league Formula 1, referenced Buffett as his example for his company's business. He believes it's important to have a business that is generating cash in order to diversify its investments by adding other assets to drive further growth.

Related: Warren Buffett is losing faith in a tech stock he once loved

Buffett's company does exactly that by buying stocks and other business through the cash generated by its numerous subsidiaries. These investments ideally bring steeper growth than simply investing in bonds.

Buffett has famously gained from investing in many of the most successful business. such as Coca-Cola and American Express. Berkshire Hathaway, which he has run since 1965, has gained at a rate of nearly 20% as of 2022, much higher than the average rate of return of the S&P 500.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: