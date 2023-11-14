Elon Musk backpedals on harsh Cybertruck resale guidelines

When the Tesla TSLA Cybertruck comes up in conversation, the fiercely modern-looking vehicle is guaranteed to elicit a range of intense reactions: everything from fierce devotion from Elon Musk fans who got their preorders in on day one to those who are less than enchanted with the CEO's notorious flair for big promises that don't always follow through.

But the vehicle was in the news Tuesday for a genuinely controversial reason. Tesla released a motor vehicle agreement in late November with some highly unusual small print indicating that customers cannot resell their Cybertrucks within the first year of ownership, and if they did, Tesla would sue them to the tune of $50,000.

The story made its way across the internet Nov. 13, with many less than pleased about the idea. But as of today, the guidelines have apparently been rewritten and the bit about reselling the Cybertruck resulting in a lawsuit have been removed. The change was noticed by the Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt, who shared a side-by-side comparison on X of the old and new guidelines.

This doesn't necessarily mean Tesla won't ultimately have language in the order agreement that says you can't flip it or resell it for a certain period of time after delivery, but the language that said that is at least gone for now from that page. — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 14, 2023

Musk has not made any public comment about the original agreement or the changes.

The Cybertruck is slated to begin delivery on Nov. 30. Musk has pushed back the release date several times, delaying the unusual vehicle for two years total.

In the meantime, social media has been making fun of the Cybertruck thanks to both a viral photo of its rear end (which one user called "literally the ugliest vehicle I've ever seen") and a video of one trying to drive uphill and clearly struggling to do so.

Y’all the footage of Elon’s cyber truck is umm… not impressive. 🤣🤡pic.twitter.com/No3ArjQvOY — Warren (@swd2) November 11, 2023

