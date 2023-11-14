Amazon's top-selling handheld vacuum with 101,000+ ratings that 'outperformed Dyson' is on early Black Friday sale

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Public Library to close Nov. 20-26 during remediation project HUSD to consider hiring elementary assistant principals at Nov. 14 meeting $8.1M of Yavapai County ARPA money up for contract for broadband improvements in rural areas Chino Valley in Brief: Veteran Thanksgiving Food Drive, Angel Tree at Essence Kitchen and Bar Life Pregnancy Resource Center offers variety of services to expectant women Agriculture literacy presentation sheds light on where food really comes from Voters approve 2040 General Plan, reject sale of Old Home Manor land, longer mayoral term New PUSD Farm-to-School coordinator, AmeriCorps Vista, eager to expand on strong foundation Ruling may help Trump remain on Arizona presidential preference ballot Hamadeh asks judge to order new attorney general election in Maricopa County

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon's top-selling handheld vacuum with 101,000+ ratings that 'outperformed Dyson' is on early Black Friday sale

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 midnight

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s likely that you already have a full-size vacuum cleaner, but what about a cordless handheld vacuum for cleaning hard-to-reach and above-the-floor areas? These handy machines have compact designs that are specifically made to clean things like vehicle interiors, furniture, and stairs with ease. And we just so happened to find a popular pick on sale at Amazon.

With tons of options available, it can be hard to narrow down your search to a durable, affordable, and reliable model, but right now, the Black+Decker 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum is on sale for just $59 ahead of Black Friday. That’s a 37%% discount and brings the price down to the lowest it has been in a while, meaning now is the perfect time to buy.

Over 8,000 people have already purchased one in the past 30 days, and it’s backed by over 70,000 five-star ratings, so you know it’s good. It’s also the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s handheld vacuums category. Several shoppers went as far as to say that it “outperformed Dyson,” and one added that it even “outlasted” their handheld Dyson.

Black+Decker 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $59 (was 94) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

This handheld vacuum—also known as a Dustbuster by the brand—uses a long-reach pivoting nozzle and a powerful motor to suck up everything in its path. It removes dirt, debris, hair, and crumbs from a variety of surfaces a full-size vacuum wouldn’t be able to reach and is ideal for spot-cleaning messes. You’ll also receive a removable brush attachment for the nozzle that works well to remove lint and hair on upholstery and other fabrics. Its dust bowl holds up to 20-oz of debris and is easily emptied by removing the nozzle so you don’t have to touch any of the dirt with your hands.

The filter should be removed and washed often to prolong its life and improve efficiency. That way you can use it over and over, although it should be replaced at least once every six months depending on how often you use the vacuum.

Shoppers say the Dusbuster runs for approximately 10 to 20 minutes on a full battery and takes about three hours to fully charge on its docking station. It might seem short, but one five-star reviewer said “this is plenty of time for small jobs.”

“This thing is a lifesaver…it's fun to use, easy to empty, and gets into the places where crumbs build up,” wrote another shopper. “It's the perfect tool/companion to keep my surroundings from descending into (too much) chaos. It lives in my bedroom and eventually, I hope to have one for every room.”

Anyone who’s looking for a compact and lightweight handheld vacuum to clean small messes should turn to this Black+Decker Dustbuster while it’s on sale for just $59 at Amazon. Take this as your opportunity to shop pre-Black Friday deals before the rush.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: