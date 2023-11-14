All the details you need to shop Christmas Squishmallows this 2023 holiday season

If George Michael had gifted Squishmallows to his loved ones for Christmas, odds are, they would not give them away the very next day…

Squishmallows, the super-soft and oh-so-cuddly toys, are already one of the hottest gifts of the 2023 Christmas season. The marshmallow-like plushies, which come in over 2,000 varieties of animal, fruit, and vegetable shapes, each have their own unique name and charming backstory, and have inspired fierce devotion from fans of all ages. 100 million Squishmallows were purchased last year (that’s 190 Squishmallows sold every minute!), making them the best-selling toy of 2022. According to Amazon AMZN, so far in 2023, Squishmallows’ reign continues, as it’s currently the #1 toy of the holiday shopping season.

Although Squishmallows were often hard to find last Christmas, this holiday season, Squishmallow shoppers shouldn’t feel as frazzled. Squishmalllows’ parent company, Jazwares, was recently acquired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A, and increased production to (hopefully) keep up with demand.

Everyone loves Squishmallows, even billionaire investor Warren Buffett—parent company Jazwares made one in his likeness, holding his favorite frosty treat KL

Jazwares has also expanded Squishmallows licensing onto everything from books and games to pajamas, underwear, bags, hair accessories, headphones and other technology, which means you’ll find Squishmallows’ branding on nearly every imaginable thing that can be wrapped or stuffed in a stocking.

And despite the niggling inflation that’s weighed on consumers’ minds, Americans are actually estimated to spend 4% more this holiday season than in 2022. Analysts project a staggering $960 billion will be spent for the perfect presents under the tree—and you can bet that includes a Squishmallow or two.

So read on to meet the 2023 Christmas Squishmallow squad—and find out where you can get them.

Your Christmas Squishmallow shopping strategy: Where to buy them and what’s on sale

Supply chain shortages this Christmas? Not with Squishmallows, at least! Stores began rolling out their Christmas Squishmallows at the end of October, and they’re now stocking the shelves of most major retailers, like Amazon, Costco, CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Squishmallows have also been sighted at specialty clothing stores like, TJ Maxx and Five Below, as well as other retailers like Aldi, Albertsons Cracker Barrel, Claire’s, and Hallmark. They are also available in small boutiques.

Keep your eye out for Squishmallow deals, particularly on Amazon, which is offering specific, Squishy discounts instead of site-wide holiday sales. Just make sure your Squishmallows are legit by avoiding buying them through third-party resellers and looking for the “sold and shipped by Amazon” tag on the product’s page.

Target and Walmart are other good bets for low-priced Christmas Squishmallows: Target’s Early Black Friday deals, for instance, includes a 25% Squishmallow markdown for Target Circle members using a Target Toy coupon.

But remember, seasonal Squishmallows, like the Christmas squad, are only around for a short time, so we’ll save you some tears by telling you not to wait until the end of the season to get them. Some retailers are even imposing a purchasing limit of two per order to make sure there’s enough Squishmallows to go around for everyone this holiday.

What are the new 2023 Christmas Squishmallows?

One of 2023’s most hotly anticipated Squishmallows is the holiday Pikachu, which was released on November 5. The beloved Pokémon character wears an adorable Santa hat and is perfectly snuggable at 14” tall.

Other 2023 Christmas Squishmallows include:

Ernesto the Peppermint Latte, who has a minty foam cap

Farryn the Purple Fawn, who sprouts a pint-sized set of antlers

Ginger the Gingerbread Latte, who comes in a red-bottomed cup and apparently serves breakfast at a local diner

What other Christmas Squishmallows are out there?

Looking for Christmas-themed Squishmallows? This year’s holiday squad also includes Andy, a green Christmas tree wound with colorful holiday lights. There’s also Nick, the Santa Squishmallow, and his sidekick is — get this — Alten, a carton of milk.

Squishmallows’ 2022 collab with the “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” gang is returning for another Christmas season: you can choose between Rudolph, Clarice (another reindeer), Hermey the Elf, and the Abominable Snowman—or you could buy all four; they’re that cute.

What Squishmallow Collabs are available for the 2023 Christmas season?

Let’s face it, Squishmallows aren’t just for kids, and Jazwares knows it. They’ve teamed up with Disney, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty family, and even Star Wars to make plump plushies of your favorite characters. Some come dressed for the holidays, like the 2023 Christmas edition of Hello Kitty, who sweetly takes gingerbread form.

What are “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Squishmallows?

Asking for a friend: Is “The Nightmare Before Christmas'' a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie? Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, spends an awful lot of time in Christmas Town, and without giving away too much of the plot, he does get moved by the Christmas spirit.

Luckily, Squishmallows has released a “Nightmare Before Christmas” collaboration, including Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie, which makes scoring the perfect Christmas gift for your most fervent “Nightmare” fan easy.

What are the 2023 Squishmallow holiday ornaments?

You can even hang Squishmallows from your tree this Christmas. There’s a 4” set of 8 of the bestselling Squishmallows, which includes Cam the Cat and Darla the Fawn.

Or you could pick up a Mystery Pack of Squishmallow ornaments and unwrap them for a special surprise.