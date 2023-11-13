OFFERS
Yes, Royal Caribbean has a cruise for Taylor Swift fans

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 13, 2023 7:47 p.m.

Taylor Swift already has a major presence on Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

She's a popular part of the playlist from the various DJs on board, and the live artists in the pub and Schooner Bar often cover her songs.

One pub guitarist, Ellie Finnerty, who earlier this year was on Independence of the Seas, played a regular Swift tribute set.

That hour-long show not only filled every seat in the pub on a regular basis, it packed the Royal Promenade — the mall-like open space that houses the pub — with hundreds of people eager to hear cover versions of some of Swift's biggest hits.

And Swift herself has performed for Royal Caribbean RCL. The singer played a show on Allure of the Seas in 2011, about six weeks after that ship had its maiden voyage.

At the time, she was getting ready to release "Speak Now," her third album, and she joined the ship in Cozumel. That show, in the ship's AquaTheater, was a draw, but Swift had not yet become the global phenomenon she has grown into, so it was not the major news story it would be now.

Swift has become too big to hold a concert on a cruise ship. She sells out stadiums for multiple nights, so the price for a cruise on which she actually performed would be astronomical due to demand.

So, Marvelous Mouse Travels will do the next best thing: It'll host an Allure of the Seas cruise that will celebrate Swift, who will not be on board the ship or affiliated with it in any way.

Taylor Swift will not be on the cruise.

Axelle&solBauer-Griffin&solFilmMagic via Getty Images

Call it a Taylor Swift tribute cruise

This won't be a charter cruise, where the cruise line rents out an entire ship to a group. Charter cruises might be built around a band or celebrate a certain style of music. There are '80s and '90s cruises, as well as trips centered on types of comedy and on many different genres of music.

The Swift cruise is a situation where a travel agent, or some other group, books a large block of rooms and markets them to a specific audience.

In this case, on Oct. 21 Marvelous Mouse Travels will host a four-night cruise on Allure of the Seas, the day after the singer's shows at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

"The travel agents are huge fans of Taylor Swift and therefore wanted to coordinate a fun getaway for other Swifties to celebrate their love of Taylor Swift," Royal Caribbean Blog, which is not affiliated with the cruise line, reported.

Royal Caribbean has no role in this cruise

Cruises that take over part of a ship are not uncommon. That could be a big group of people who like "Star Trek," people who play the same card game, or fans of a smaller musical act (which would usually include performances by that artist).

Royal Caribbean isn't organizing these groups, but the cruise line will work with the organizers. That can mean providing spaces for events, and sometimes — if a group is large enough — closing off areas of the ship for them at certain times.

The challenge is generally keeping the group happy without making people who are not part of the special event feel as if they are missing out. In this case, there will be exclusive events and gatherings for the Swifties on board as part of the special group.

"During the Taylor Swift Fan group cruise, Taylor Swift fans will enjoy cocktail parties, Taylor Trivia, themed dance parties, friendship bracelet swapping and Taylor-themed karaoke. All events are included in the cruise fare and exclusive to those participating in the group cruise," Royal Caribbean blog added.

Swift, of course, will not be part of the cruise and the agency has not promised any musical performances. Allure of the Seas has multiple live-music venues, where the solo performers and bands on board — knowing that hundreds of Swifties also are on board — would likely play at least a few of her songs. But that's not guaranteed.

