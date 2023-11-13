Uber announces change that will impact drivers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Public Library to close Nov. 20-26 during remediation project HUSD to consider hiring elementary assistant principals at Nov. 14 meeting $8.1M of Yavapai County ARPA money up for contract for broadband improvements in rural areas Chino Valley in Brief: Veteran Thanksgiving Food Drive, Angel Tree at Essence Kitchen and Bar Life Pregnancy Resource Center offers variety of services to expectant women Agriculture literacy presentation sheds light on where food really comes from Voters approve 2040 General Plan, reject sale of Old Home Manor land, longer mayoral term New PUSD Farm-to-School coordinator, AmeriCorps Vista, eager to expand on strong foundation Ruling may help Trump remain on Arizona presidential preference ballot Hamadeh asks judge to order new attorney general election in Maricopa County

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Uber announces change that will impact drivers

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 13, 2023 11:11 p.m.

Uber is cracking down on unfair driver deactivations and ratings that are caused by false allegations from customers.

The company announced in a Nov. 13 blog post that it's rolling out new features for Uber and Uber Eats apps to make sure that driver deactivations are “fair, accurate, and transparent.”

"We have heard from drivers and couriers that they sometimes feel like Uber sides with customers, especially when it comes to complaints that cause them to lose access to their account,” the company said in the blog post. “We strive to promote safety for everyone who uses Uber — but the reality is that people sometimes make false accusations, often with the intent of getting a refund from Uber.”

Related: Uber earnings miss forecasts, but group sees solid holiday quarter

In one of its new features to tackle the issue, Uber UBER announced that it has expanded its Review Center in its app which would inform drivers about why their account was deactivated. It also gives drivers a chance to request an additional review of a deactivation decision and allows them to submit evidence such as audio or video to help dispute any claims.

Uber also said that it released a new system that identifies customers who report false incidents and give negative feedback about drivers with the intent of getting refunds.

“Allegations made by these customers will not be considered in drivers’ ratings or drivers’ or couriers’ account deactivation decisions,” wrote the company.

Drivers on the platform are also receiving additional protection from false accusations of being under the influence.

“Going forward, drivers whose accounts are at risk of permanent deactivation for drug-impaired driving will be provided the option to take a drug test through a nationwide partnership with LabCorp. Uber will cover the cost of the testing, whatever the outcome,” the post read.

It is no surprise that Uber is doubling down on driver deactivations. The new features come after a survey was released earlier this year where 810 Uber and Lyft drivers in California were asked about their experiences driving for the ride-hailing apps.

The survey found that a disproportionate amount of drivers that were deactivated on the platforms were people of color: 65% were drivers of color compared to 57% of drivers who were white.

The survey also found that 30% of the drivers who were deactivated were not given any explanation by Uber or Lyft explaining why their account was shut down, and 42% of the deactivated drivers were told they were deactivated because of customer complaints.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: