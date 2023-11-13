This is the single worst airport for your holiday travel

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Ruling may help Trump remain on Arizona presidential preference ballot Hamadeh asks judge to order new attorney general election in Maricopa County Capitol rioter plans 2024 run as a Libertarian candidate in Arizona's 8th congressional district City currently pursuing outside firm to investigate allegations over Goode’s reaction to firing of airport director Frequent Prescott City Council executive sessions raise question on transparency Gail Gardner traffic light, purchase of airport- area land all up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday House of Hope 316 expands housing ministry with first home of its own Arizona 10-year job projections are five times national rate Arizona prison system to boost spending, medical staffing by more than one-third Veterans Day Parade honors generations of those who served

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This is the single worst airport for your holiday travel

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: November 13, 2023 5:24 p.m.

While sitting at the gate without knowing the status of your flight is not pleasant during any time of the year, it is particularly annoying during the holidays.

Many still remember the Holiday Fiasco of 2022 when a combination of bad weather and a breakdown of Southwest Airlines LUV's software system left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded at airports across the country during the days of December 26 and 27. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg even had to step in and push the airline to resolve the problem faster.

Related: Southwest Airlines Explanation For Holiday Disruptions Is Underwhelming

While the software breakdown was a crisis unforeseen by both travelers and the airline, some airports have higher rates of delays in general and during the holidays in particular.

Travelers pass through Orlando International Airport.

Shutterstock

You are particularly likely to get stuck with a flight from these airports

A new report looking at flight data from Nov. 18, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023 by online gambling platform aGamble.com identified Chicago's Midway International Airport as the worst airport in the country for holiday travel last year.

More Travel:

The smaller airport closer to downtown Chicago than O'Hare had 1,138 flight delays and 2,022 cancelations between mid-November and January — 42.9% of the total flights that took off during that time period.

Orlando International Airport was not far behind with 879 delays and 5,222 cancelations. As the airport is significantly busier than Midway, those numbers represent 42% of all flights that took off.

"If you're departing from Chicago Midway International, hopefully it's to a warm destination because you'll need some fresh air after discovering that your flight has been canceled," write the study's authors.

Here are some other bad (and good) airports for your holiday travel this year

While last year's experiences may not necessarily be replicated during the 2023 holiday period, other airports to make the top five include Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International in Florida, William P. Hobby in Houston and the Love Field Airport in Dallas — in general, secondary airports in larger cities tended to fare particularly badly when it comes to cancelations and delays.

"The first airport on the list servicing strictly domestic flights, Houston's William P. Hobby Airport has experienced steady growth in passenger numbers since switching its focus to smooth internal travel," reads the report. "But there's room to improve on their new purpose: 41% of departures were canceled throughout the holiday season last year."

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Tampa International Airport were some of the larger airports to land in the top ten. In the latter, 493 and 2,224 flights were respectively delayed and canceled. Delays are less common than cancelations because any delay long enough to make the data numbers usually leads to an eventual cancelation.

While Newark Liberty International Airport tended to score badly when it comes to delays in other reports, this study placed it squarely in the middle — 3,866 delays and 477 cancelations put it at 32.9% of all holiday flights and 25th on the list.

San Antonio International Airport, meanwhile, was at 38.2% of all flights taking off and 10th out of all the airports looked at in the report — better than many others but still in the top ten of the bad list.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: