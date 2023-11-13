Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $BA, $VERV, $MNDY, and Harbaugh Stealing Signs

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Monday.com's massive earnings report, Verve Therapeutics facing troubling trial results, Tower Semiconductor saddled with an inventory glut, and Boeing landing two huge new contracts. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Jim Harbaugh facing a new suspension over sign stealing, and three NFL QBs who are killing it. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com