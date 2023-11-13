Pet of the Week: Storm (Catty Shack)

Storm is the mama to Apollo, Aphrodite and Ares (also available). She is about 1-1/2 years old with beautiful medium length gray fur. Storm was definitely a baby having babies. She has reverted back to being a kitten after raising her litter.

This pretty girl goes ballistic leaping and twisting to catch the fishing pole toys and loves to chew on sticks.

If interested in this young mom, please inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.