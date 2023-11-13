Pet of the Week: Spice

Meet Spice, an approximately 6-month-old Heeler mix. Spice came in with her brother and sister, Latte and Pumpkin. Spice is still very shy around new people and would benefit from being with a family who has time for basic training and socialization.

Spice is not house trained at this time but with a little guidance she will get there. We are unaware if she is good with cats at this time. We have not tried her with any other dogs at this time, so we are unsure how she feels about other dogs, so a meet and greet is required if you already have dogs.

She has received her annual vaccines and is scheduled for her rabies vaccine and spay on Dec. 4.

If you are interested in meeting Spice, call the shelter and set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 today!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.