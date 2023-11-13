Pet of the Week: Mr. Blue (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Mr. Blue is a 2-year-old blue/gray tabby who came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray. He has a very calm personality and a very loving nature. Mr. Blue is friendly and curious, and is looking for a safe forever home. Call to meet this sweet boy.

To meet Mr. Blue, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

