Pet of the Week: Cookie (Yavapai Humane Society)
In her foster home, Cookie has progressed from shy and timid to being more confident and outgoing. Once uncertain outside, she now enjoys walks and is more comfortable around people. She’s a true testament to the positive impact love and care can have on a dog’s life. While her exact age is unknown, Cookie has a mature, quiet disposition — a plus for a household that does not want the challenges of training an exuberant puppy. She is housetrained and uses a doggie door.
Cookie would do exceptionally well in a calm and serene environment, especially with another mellow dog buddy. Her gentle nature and friendly demeanor make her an excellent choice for those seeking a loyal canine companion.
Cookie is a Collie mix who weighs about 42 pounds. If you are interested in adopting her, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click the “Apply for Adoption” button on her page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: