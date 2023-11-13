Pet of the Week: Bella (Blackhat Humane Society)
Originally Published: November 13, 2023 9:40 p.m.
Bella is the “Belle of the Ball” and is an affectionate friendly mid-aged boxer mix who is good with other dogs and people, including children. Ask her if she wants to play and she is all in. She is fully vetted and would love a home for the holidays.
Contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942 to learn more about this charming girl.
Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: