Pet of the Week: Bella (Blackhat Humane Society)

Bella is the “Belle of the Ball” and is an affectionate friendly mid-aged boxer mix who is good with other dogs and people, including children. Ask her if she wants to play and she is all in. She is fully vetted and would love a home for the holidays.

Contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942 to learn more about this charming girl.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.