McDonald's menu brings back the 'retired' McRib

When Taco Bell took its beloved Mexican Pizza off the menu in Sept. 2020, it apologized to customers and blamed it on the product's packaging.

"We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too. One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet. Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.," the chain shared in a press release.

At the time, the Yum Brands YUM chain was making an effort to streamline its menu due to the covid pandemic. The company did not say that the Mexican Pizza had "retired," or that it was gone for good. In fact, it seemed like the company took the popular product away so it could revamp its packaging and bring it back.

In a way, that's what happened as Taco Bell brought Mexican Pizza back the following May and the demand was so great it sold out. The chain then took if off the menu again before bringing it back "permanently" in September.

It was all probably a publicity stunt built around the need to maximize kitchen efficiency during the period when most orders were delivery or takeout. Taco Bell, however, did not make a big deal over the removal of Mexican Pizza or try to goose short-term sales by giving the beloved product a retirement tour.

McDonald's MCD did exactly that when it had a "Farewell Tour" for its beloved McRib sandwich less then a year ago. The chain manipulated its customers to get them to buy a McRib one last time, even while winking at them that the goodbye might not actually be forever.

The removal of Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell's menu was always seen as temporary. Image source&colon TheStreet

McDonald's trolls its best customers

The McRib has, for most of its run, been a product built around scarcity marketing. McDonald's only rarely shared plans for when the popular sandwich would be released, which helped it build a cult following.

There was even an episode on "The Simpsons" which parodied that strategy while a McRib Location website was created by fans to track the sandwich's availability. That long-term strategy has kept the product relevant, which made it surprising when the fast-food chain decided to "retire" the McRib last November.

"We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it," the chain said in a news release. "After three straight years headlining McDonald's nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a 'Farewell Tour' – giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald's restaurants."

Even in the press release, you can see the chain teasing its return. Still. it's surprising that McDonald's has brought back the McRib less than a year after making such a big deal of its farewell tour.

McDonald's brings back the McRib

While a fast-food chain "retiring" a still-popular menu item has about as much credibility as The Eagles going on a farewell tour, the timing of the McRib return has surprised some people.

"I'm still confused how a Farewell Tour can be just a year, but I don't think fans are going to care all that much," wrote the Instagram Snackolator account.

The popular social media page, which broke the news that McDonald's was planning this return in late-September — which McDonald's tried to get Snackolator to take down — shared more details.

"The McRib will return in 'participating markets' on November 13 and I know a lot of people are going to be very happy about this. Much like other limited items recently (Cookies and Creme pie, Spicy McNuggets, etc) this will not be in every market of the country, but should make a lot of fans happy," they wrote.