Huge Las Vegas Strip event his a speed bump

Las Vegas has been preparing for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, a street race around the city with events that begin on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

But the event has hit several speed bumps as it tries to gear up for the major sporting event — the first year of a 10-year contract that the city and Formula 1 hopes will go into perpetuity. Tons of locals are unhappy with how it has affected the city, and the event seems to be struggling to reel in the demand it once expected when it was announced in March 2022.

According to a CNN report from Thursday, Nov. 9, ticket prices have dropped significantly for the event. The "get-in" price for the Thursday practice session have dropped from highs of $385 to $180 according to ticketing platform TickPick, while Friday prices dropped from as high as $825 to $342.

And this was only the report from before the weekend.

Upon checking the TickPick site on Monday, Nov. 13, "get-in" tickets for Thursday are as low as $128 dollars, which is down 66%, while Friday "get-in" tickets are down to $235 or a decrease of nearly 72%.

CNN also reported that hotel prices have dropped significantly, with data showing that the average night would cost about $283, which is down 24% versus just last month.

There could be several factors beyond the expedited planning and local frustration that could be hampering the sales of the tickets. The race is the third and final race on the calendar that's based in the U.S., after the Miami Grand Prix in May and the Austin Grand Prix last month.

The product on the track may not be as appealing for some considering both the Constructor's and Driver's Championship have been decided for several weeks now due to the domination of Red Bull and its lead driver, Max Verstappen.

