How "The Marvels" record low opening weekend stacks up to Marvel's best and worst hits

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Monday, November 13.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are kicking off the week on a lower note after Moody's Investor Service lowered the U.S. credit rating to negative from stable. Moody’s attributed the downgrade to the U.S. debt as well as the political gridlock in Washington.

Later this week, investors will be watching for a host of economic data. October inflation data will be released Tuesday, and Wednesday we'll get a clearer picture of consumer spending with the release of retail sales data.

Turning our attention to the big screen - with a $47 million opening weekend haul, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Marvels," had the worst opening weekend for any MCU film - which total 33.

The movie also brought in just over $63 million in ticket sales internationally. For comparison, the prequel, "Captain Marvel," saw over $150 million in domestic box office sales during its opening weekend in 2019.

The previous low for an MCU film debut was "The Incredible Hulk" in 2008, which brought in just $55.4 million its first weekend. And while a $47 million opening weekend is hardly considered subpar, it pales in comparison to the MCU’s best opening, 2019’s "Avengers: End Game," which raked in over $357 million during the three-day slate.

Disney, which owns the MCU, has said it would begin to dial back its Marvel content.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.