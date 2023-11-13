How "The Marvels" record low opening weekend stacks up to Marvel's best and worst hits

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Ruling may help Trump remain on Arizona presidential preference ballot Hamadeh asks judge to order new attorney general election in Maricopa County Capitol rioter plans 2024 run as a Libertarian candidate in Arizona's 8th congressional district City currently pursuing outside firm to investigate allegations over Goode’s reaction to firing of airport director Frequent Prescott City Council executive sessions raise question on transparency Gail Gardner traffic light, purchase of airport- area land all up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday House of Hope 316 expands housing ministry with first home of its own Arizona 10-year job projections are five times national rate Arizona prison system to boost spending, medical staffing by more than one-third Veterans Day Parade honors generations of those who served

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

How "The Marvels" record low opening weekend stacks up to Marvel's best and worst hits

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 13, 2023 2:54 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Monday, November 13.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are kicking off the week on a lower note after Moody's Investor Service lowered the U.S. credit rating to negative from stable. Moody’s attributed the downgrade to the U.S. debt as well as the political gridlock in Washington.

Later this week, investors will be watching for a host of economic data. October inflation data will be released Tuesday, and Wednesday we'll get a clearer picture of consumer spending with the release of retail sales data.

Turning our attention to the big screen - with a $47 million opening weekend haul, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Marvels," had the worst opening weekend for any MCU film - which total 33.

The movie also brought in just over $63 million in ticket sales internationally. For comparison, the prequel, "Captain Marvel," saw over $150 million in domestic box office sales during its opening weekend in 2019.

The previous low for an MCU film debut was "The Incredible Hulk" in 2008, which brought in just $55.4 million its first weekend. And while a $47 million opening weekend is hardly considered subpar, it pales in comparison to the MCU’s best opening, 2019’s "Avengers: End Game," which raked in over $357 million during the three-day slate.

Disney, which owns the MCU, has said it would begin to dial back its Marvel content.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: