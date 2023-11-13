Adam Neumann finds a cushy landing spot as WeWork bankruptcy heads to court

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Ruling may help Trump remain on Arizona presidential preference ballot Hamadeh asks judge to order new attorney general election in Maricopa County Capitol rioter plans 2024 run as a Libertarian candidate in Arizona's 8th congressional district City currently pursuing outside firm to investigate allegations over Goode’s reaction to firing of airport director Frequent Prescott City Council executive sessions raise question on transparency Gail Gardner traffic light, purchase of airport- area land all up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday House of Hope 316 expands housing ministry with first home of its own Arizona 10-year job projections are five times national rate Arizona prison system to boost spending, medical staffing by more than one-third Veterans Day Parade honors generations of those who served

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Adam Neumann finds a cushy landing spot as WeWork bankruptcy heads to court

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: November 13, 2023 5:21 p.m.

Usually when a billion dollar company declares bankruptcy it is a sad time for the founders of that company who put countless hours of blood, sweat and tears into building that dream.

But WeWork WE isn't like most companies, and neither is former CEO and founder Adam Neumann, who seems to be living his best life in one of the world's most exclusive zip codes.

The remote office rental company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, listing assets of $15.06 billion and liabilities of $18.66 billion. It's been a steep fall for the company, which just a few years ago was the country's most-valuable startup with valuations above $47 billion.

But unwinding such a large company isn't the problem of Neumann, who was ousted from his own company in 2019 after a disastrous attempted IPO amid intense scrutiny of his managerial style and penchant for expensive tastes.

So naturally, he is living his best life in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the world: Bal Harbor in Miami Beach.

Florida, Miami, Bal Harbour, Haulover Inlet with luxury condos and Ritz Carlton Hotel, Aerial. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Education Images&solGetty Images

In 2021, Neumann used some of his estimated $1.7 billion fortune — Neumann reportedly received a $1.7 billion golden parachute as part of his 2019 ouster — and purchased two plots of land in the area for $44 million in an "off-market deal" the New York Post reported.

The two parcels of land span 50,000 square feet, where Neumann is building a 14,500 sq ft. mansion for his wife and their six children, as well as 360 feet of Miami waterfront that feature multiple slips in a marina.

With his fortune and the buzz from his latest startup venture, Flow — a residential real estate company that last year got a $350 million investment from Andreessen Horowitz that values the company at $1 billion — Neumann has more than enough to purchase prime property wherever he likes.

It's not a bad landing spot Neumann, who became fodder for conversations about executive excess — there are reports of three-story high waterslides, private-jet parties featuring drugs and drug trafficking, and dreams of achieving immortality — and even an Apple TV+ series called WeCrashed in the immediate aftermath of his ouster.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: