Capitol rioter plans 2024 run as a Libertarian candidate in Arizona's 8th congressional district
Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Chansley, the spear-carrying rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, apparently aspires to be a member of Congress. Online paperwork shows that Chansley filed a candidate statement of interest, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, indicating he wants to run as a Libertarian in the 2024 election for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District seat. (Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP File)