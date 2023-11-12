Buck and Aikman are now the longest-tenured broadcast crew in NFL history
Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami Gardens, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019. In their 22nd season together, they have become the NFL's longest-tenured broadcast team. The first 20 years were at Fox before they moved to ESPN's “Monday Night Football” last year. (Lynne Sladky, AP File)