Obituary: Rebecca Kay Hulbert

Rebecca Kay Hulbert. (Courtesy)

Rebecca Kay Hulbert. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 11, 2023 7:53 p.m.

Rebecca Kay Hulbert peacefully passed away on Nov. 2, 2023, at the age of 80 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born on Aug. 6, 1943, in Lubbock, Texas, Lubbock County.

Rebecca’s loving husband of 55 years, Dr. Stephen Thompson Hulbert, her son Scott Wesley Hulbert, and her grandson Rowan James Hulbert survive her. She was preceded in death by her father, Colonel Wesley Woodrow Dunlap, her mother, Viola Edwards Dunlap, and her brother, Alan Dow Dunlap.

Rebecca’s educational journey included preparatory school at the Howard School, West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, through obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from Keuka College in Keuka Park, New York, and a Master of Education degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts.

Throughout her career, Rebecca made significant contributions to university administration at Western New England University, Springfield, Massachusetts, and the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado.

She was also a committed alumna member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity and served as a ZTA Chapter Advisor at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. During her husband’s presidencies, Rebecca was the First Lady of the University of Montana Western in Dillon, Montana, and at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana where in each instance she was a loving presence on the campus and in the broader community.

A Celebration of life will be scheduled to honor Rebecca’s remarkable life later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or the Rebecca and Stephen Hulbert 1st Generation Scholarship at Nicholls State University.

The compassionate professionals at the Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott, Arizona are assisting the family with the arrangements. Please note that the funeral home’s contact information is excluded to respect privacy.

May Rebecca Hulbert’s memory forever be cherished by her loved ones, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

Information provided by the family.

