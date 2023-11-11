Obituary: J. Dan Morris, M.D.

It is with sadness we announce the passing of J. Dan Morris, M.D., our loving and deeply compassionate father, husband, and physician. His memory will be cherished by countless patients, colleagues, friends, and family members. He died peacefully at home attended by family and friends on Nov. 2, 2023 at the age of 72, succumbing to a rare and aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Dr. Morris was born on Feb. 11, 1951 in Las Vegas, Nevada and was raised in Boulder City, Nevada. He grew up surrounded by scientists and educators. His love of science and the natural world was evident from a young age. After attending the University of Chicago and achieving an undergraduate degree from the University of Nevada, he earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1979. He completed his family practice residency at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital (now HonorHealth) in 1982 and began a 40-year career practicing family medicine in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Throughout his career, Dr. Dan became known for excellence as a meticulous and caring physician. He was well loved by his patients, employees and colleagues for his unshakeable devotion to compassionate and collaborative patient-centered care. He had a remarkable ability to help his patients and their families navigate through the most difficult circumstances with as much grace as possible.

Dan drew much of his joy and inspiration from the natural world, and early in life even considered a career as a naturalist. Solo or with family and friends, he hiked, biked, backpacked, birdwatched, fished and camped whenever and wherever he could. The Southwest and the Sierra Nevada mountains of California were especially dear to his heart.

To spend time in the wild with him was always rewarding. An abiding sense of wonder and a love of learning, extensive knowledge of the natural world coupled by his understated (but ever-present) sense of humor, made outings with him a joy for friends and family. A lifelong passion for music, with interests as diverse as the Spanish guitar, Brazilian bossa nova, Erik Satie and Chicago blues continued to blossom and evolve even during his last days.

He is survived by his wife and devoted partner of 45 years, Nita Laucher Morris, sons Jesse and Alex and their spouses Alexandra and Yowen, sister Betty Whitener and her husband Larry, brother-in-law Bob Robinson, and nieces and nephews Stephen and Amy Whitener and Sam and Shirley Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents Jess and Anne and his sister Jeanie Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, he requested that donations be made in his name to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix or to a conservation organization of your choice. He also encouraged everyone to enjoy some time in nature in his memory. A celebration of life is planned for early next year. Online memorial is available at //MyKeeper.com/profile/DanMorris/ Information provided by the family.