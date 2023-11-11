Obituary: Howard Jackson Winter, Jr
Howard Jackson Winter Jr., 89, passed away in Flagstaff, Arizona on Oct. 25, 2023. Howard was born in Mannington, Kentucky, to H.J. Winter Sr. and Lillie Mae Jackson.
He was a long-time resident of the Phoenix/Scottsdale area before moving to Paulden, Arizona a couple years ago to be close to his daughter.
Mr. Winter was a member of the Grand Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years and loved playing chess. He worked in the fields of psychology and engineering until retirement.
Howard is survived by: a sister, Saundra of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Harold; three daughters: Gloria of Swanton, OH, Rachel of Maricopa, AZ, and Rebekah of Paulden, AZ; 10 granddaughters; one grandson; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Services will be on Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Lawn Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.
