Obituary: Carroll ‘Bud’ Klever

Carroll “Bud” Klever passed away peacefully on Oct. 19 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born in Jeffersonville, Ohio.

Bud was an Eagle Scout, a Korean War veteran, and a Civil Servant working for the U.S. Army for 30 years. His time as a civil servant took him to Japan in the 1950s where he met his wife Kazuko Klever who passed away in 2019. October 19 would have also been their 67th wedding anniversary.

He is survived by daughter Dr. Lisa Klever of Pasadena, CA; son David and daughter-in-law Anne Klever of Prescott; and grandsons Jacob and Brandon Klever.

Information provided by the family.