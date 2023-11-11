OFFERS
Obituary: Barbara Lee Tarro

Barbara Lee Tarro. (Courtesy)

Barbara Lee Tarro. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 11, 2023 7:09 p.m.

Barbara Lee Tarro passed from this life and was welcomed into Heaven with great rejoicing on November 5, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 22, 1938, Barbara was the second of four children born to Harford and Beatrice Richards of Bedford, Ohio.

She graduated from Bedford High School in 1956 then married her high school sweetheart and forever love, Roger. In ten short years, she and Roger would welcome seven children. Barbara received Jesus as the Lord of her life at an early age. As a young wife and mother, she attended Bible college earning her Bachelors of Divinity degree, marking the beginning of her life of ministry that would span six decades. She lived a life of devotion to her family and to the Lord.

After she and Roger relocated their family to Arizona in 1974, she was instrumental in the founding of local women’s ministries and was a sought-after speaker and music minister. Barbara loved fiercely, gave generously, served graciously and encouraged endlessly. She was universally loved and respected by everyone that came to know her as kind, selfless and compassionate. Her devotion to her family was central to her life and she will be remembered as the epitome of God’s love and care.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Valentine and her loving husband of 62 years, Roger. She is survived by her seven children, all of Arizona: son Jeffrey and wife Debbie Tarro, daughters Pamela and husband Mark VeNard, Laura and husband Jeffrey Zimbal, Lisa Tarro, Jody Cruz, Wendy and husband David Hudson, and son Roger and wife Maria Tarro, fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is further survived by beloved brothers Pastor Jack and wife Glenna Richards of Virginia and Dean Richards of Ohio, many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

A Celebration to honor Barbara’s magnificent life will be announced at a later date. “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26 Information provided by family.

