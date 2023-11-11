Morningstar touts top undervalued dividend stocks

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Morningstar touts top undervalued dividend stocks

Dan Weil
Originally Published: November 11, 2023 1:15 p.m.

While the stock market as a whole has risen smartly this year, with the S&P 500 up 15%, the utility and real estate sectors have suffered.

The S&P 500 Utilities index has slid 15%, and the S&P 500 Real Estate index has lost 8%. That has pushed the sectors to undervalued levels, according to Morningstar.

Related: If you're looking for ultra-cheap stocks, here are Morningstar's favorites

Its chief U.S. market strategist Dave Sekera has put together a list of four stocks, two from each sector. They are ones that Morningstar analysts see as substantially undervalued and that sport “solid” dividend yields.

Here are the fab four:

Utility Stocks

American Electric Power AEP

Morningstar moat (durable competitive advantage): narrow. Morningstar fair value estimate: $97. Friday price quote: $77.70. Forward dividend yield: 4.56%.

“The company has been selling non-regulated assets to focus more on the regulated utility portion of their business,” Sekera said.

“AEP has been investing in transmission infrastructure, and that’s one of the more attractive long-term growth opportunities. It’s a way that the utility can benefit from the federal incentives that are out there to improve the efficiency of the U.S. power grid.”

Alliant Energy LNT

Morningstar moat: narrow. Morningstar fair value estimate: $58. Friday price quote: $48.50. Forward dividend yield: 3.72%.

“It’s a high-quality utility operating in constructive regulatory jurisdictions with good management execution,” wrote Morningstar analyst Andrew Bischof.

As for regulation, Alliant’s main two regulatory environments are Iowa and Wisconsin. In Iowa Alliant has received advanced ratemaking on 400 megawatts of solar at an above-average 10.25% allowed return on equity, Bischof said. The outlook is rosy in Wisconsin too, he said.

As for management, the company gets a new chief effective Jan. 1. “We think Lisa Barton is an excellent choice, “ Bischof said.

Real Estate Stocks

Healthpeak Properties PEAK, a portfolio of healthcare-related properties.

Morningstar moat: none. Morningstar fair value estimate: $32.50. Friday price quote: $15.95. Forward dividend yield: 7.63%

“The stock has fallen all the way back to below pre-pandemic levels,” Sekera said. “Healthpeak has a diversified portfolio. It’s mainly medical offices and life science buildings, but a few senior housing and skilled nursing facilities as well.”

For real estate, “this is a defensive play,” Sekera said. “Fundamentally, I don’t think our analysts see anything wrong here. So I assume that the stock has been under pressure from [rising] long-term interest rates.”

Equity Residential EQR, an apartment real estate investment trust REIT

Morningstar moat: none. Morningstar fair value estimate: $87. Friday price quote: $54.45. Forward dividend yield: 4.93%.

This stock too has dropped back to pre-pandemic levels. “They own high-quality apartment-building communities” in major metropolitan areas, Sekera said.

The latest earnings report showed that “occupancy is still very high at 96%, and average rental rates were up 5%,” Sekera said. People are leery of investing in real estate in some of the REITs metropolitan areas, he said. But fundamentals look good.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: