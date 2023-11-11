House of Hope 316 expands housing ministry with first home of its own
Standing in the front yard of House of Hope 316’s first purchased, six-bedroom, four-bathroom duplex in Prescott Valley intended to provide housing for up to 10 homeless seniors, or those at-risk for homelessness: (Left to right) Prescott Valley Town Council member Lucy Leyva, House of Hope 316 supporter Dene Hunt, husband of Prescott Valley Vice Mayor Lori Hunt; House of Hope 316 founder and Executive Director Bert Hunt; House of Hope 316 House Manager Lois Sturgeon and Prescott Valley Vice Mayor Lori Hunt who serves on the ministry’s capital campaign committee and the town’s Attainable Housing Committee. Lori and Dene are no relation to Bert Hunt. (Nanci Hutson/Daily Courier)