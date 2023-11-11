Elizabeth B.H. LeMenager, 86

Elizabeth Boos Haas LeMenager of Touchmark at the Ranch, Prescott, Arizona, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, aged 86. Betty was born on Feb. 6, 1937, in Manhasset, New York, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Elsie M. Boos, and sister to the late Barbara Swiggett, and the late Charles P. Boos. Her first husband, George Haas, predeceased her, as did her second husband, Charles R. LeMenager.

One of her first jobs after graduating from Endicott College (Beverly, MA) was in New York City serving as administrative assistant to John D. Rockefeller 3rd, grandson and namesake of John D. Rockefeller. Betty helped him in his work overseeing the Rockefeller family civic and social affairs, including Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, Colonial Williamsburg, and the Japan Society, as well as his extensive art collection. As a young woman, inspired by John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charlie,” she bought a small British Triumph Herald roadster and drove around the U.S. in 1965, covering some 6,000 miles and 40 states in six weeks. Then, three years later, she and a girlfriend flew to Casablanca, rented a car, and drove to Tangier. Then, they ferried across the Strait of Gibraltar to Costa del Sol, Spain and on to Mallorca.

After marrying George Haas, she settled with him in La Jolla, California, where she went to work in the banking sector, serving as an officer and branch manager for the Great American Bank. After her husband passed, she later met and married Charles R. LeMenager of Ramona, California, in 2001 and resettled with him there. In 2018, they moved to Prescott.

Betty is survived by her nephew Thomas Swiggett of Fairfield, CT, niece Tracy McKenzie of Golden, CO, and great-niece Gwen Spahn of Castle Rock, CO. She is also survived by stepchildren from her two marriages: Susan Bubenchik of Merced, CA, Bobby Haas of Rocklin, CA, Kay LeMenager of El Cajon, CA, Jack LeMenager of Winchester, MA, Bill LeMenager of Niceville, FL, and Tom LeMenager of Oceanside, CA.

Condolences can be left at www.ruffnerwakelin.com. If desired, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Braille Institute.

