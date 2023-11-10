Walmart risks Bud Light-style scandal with change Target dropped

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City currently pursuing outside firm to investigate allegations over Goode’s reaction to firing of airport director Frequent Prescott City Council executive sessions raise question on transparency Gail Gardner traffic light, purchase of airport- area land all up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday House of Hope 316 expands housing ministry with first home of its own Arizona 10-year job projections are five times national rate Arizona prison system to boost spending, medical staffing by more than one-third Veterans Day Parade honors generations of those who served Arizona Oncology celebrates opening of its state-of-the-art cancer center in Prescott Need2Know: Ogg’s Hogan shop on Cortez street in Prescott to close end of March; Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Prescott Valley; Casa Sanchez Mexican Restaurant closed for remodeling until Nov 15 Arizona Territorial Society to present author Kathy Lopez Nov. 16

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Nov. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Walmart risks Bud Light-style scandal with change Target dropped

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 5:09 p.m.

Walmart and Target have very different public perceptions, at least when it comes to the ongoing 'go woke, go broke" boycotts.

The right-wing audience that decided to boycott Bud Light because it used transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a small online marketing campaign, has also damaged Target's TGT sales. That happened after the chain put its annual Pride Month merchandise up for sale.

Walmart, for the record, also sells Pride Month merchandise, but it did not face similar boycotts. Target has also been vocal about how transgender workers and customers can use the bathroom of the gender the identify as. Walmart has the same policy, it just doesn't talk about it publicly.

Related: Dollar Tree follows Walmart and Target in bold theft-prevention move

But, while the two companies have similar stances on two hot-button issues, Target has been labeled as the "woke" retailer, which has hurt its sales. The chain also took some merchandise off shelves, a move CEO Brian Cornell explained during the retailer's second-quarter earnings call.

"After the launch of the assortment this year, members of our team began experiencing threats and aggressive actions that affected their sense of safety and well-being while at work," he shared. "...So, to protect the team in the face of these threatening circumstances, we quickly made changes, including the removal of items through the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.

Cornell shared that Pride merchandise will return, but the CEO made a clear effort to veer away from taking a political stand.

"As we navigate an ever-changing operating and social environment, we're committed to staying close to our guests and their expectations of Target," he said. "Our goal is to ensure we continue to celebrate moments that are special to our guests, while acknowledging that, every day, for millions of people, they want Target to serve as a refuge in their daily lives."

Basically, Cornell tried to double down on Target's commitment to diversity while also trying to appease an audience that considers diversity a dirty word. That may explain why Walmart has made what some would see as "woke" change nationally while Target abandoned tests of the same idea.

Target has tried to take itself out of the political discussion.

Image source&colon Joe Raedle&solGetty

Walmart risks a right-wing backlash

Walmart and Target generally want to stay out of the political fray. That's very hard in a world where being inclusive or mentioning diversity gets some retailers boycotted. Over the past year Chick-fil-A faced mild boycotts over placing a job ad looking for a vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Cracker Barrel dealt with social media outrage because it added a plant-based sausage to its menu.

Cracker Barrel didn't get rid of regular sausage and Chick-fil-A did not appear to change any of its business practices, but both companies were accused of "going woke." That's a term that comes with a little more danger than it previously did since the Bud Light boycott was so successful.

Before the Mulvaney move, Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD was considered an all-American, right-leaning brand embraced by conservative America. That changed quickly and Walmart's latest move runs the same risk.

Walmart makes a major shopping change

There's a section of the right-wing audience that sees any sort of accommodation as supporting and embracing weakness. Call it an offshoot of former President Donald Trump's attitudes and open willingness to mock disabilities, but it's a very real thing.

That puts Walmart at risk for adding sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, not only on Saturdays, but every day at all Walmart U.S. and Puerto Rico stores, beginning Nov. 10, with no planned end date. The retailer had a pilot program testing the changes earlier this year and, now, it has decided to make the change permanent.

Target tested the same concept at a handful of stores over the past decade, but never adopted the policy nationwide.

"During the back-to-school season, we changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible," Walmart executives shared in a post on the company's website.

Those changes got positive reviews and the company has decided to make the change nationwide, something that may bring it a negative backlash from part of its customer base.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: