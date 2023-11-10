The landmark agreement between the UAW auto union and GM is facing a major hurdle
The United Auto Workers, led by Shawn Fain, have landed landmark agreements with the big three Detroit automakers that have ended their strike.
However, such agreements must be approved by the union membership before they are put into place and implemented.
According to a report by Reuters, UAW members who are General Motors GM factory workers at the Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the manufacturer.
A Facebook post on Thursday evening by the UAW Local 598 chapter said that its members voted against the deal by a narrow 51.8%.
Workers at other plants are expected to vote on the same agreement within the next few weeks.
The Flint assembly plant assembles the popular Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a profitable product that has been a sales leader for GM.
The plant's vote comes after the Big Three automakers and the UAW reached tentative deals over the last few weeks to end a costly strike following marathon negotiations.
The agreement with GM, which covers 46,000 workers at the Detroit auto giant, grants a 25% increase in starting wage through April 2028 and will continually increase the top wage by 33% to over $42 an hour, along with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).
Electric cars and trucks have been a primary focus for Detroit's car manufacturers, as it tries to dethrone the current market leader Tesla TSLA. Amidst the strike, General Motors scaled back its electric car manufacturing expansion by postponing the opening of a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan.
