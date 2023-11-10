The landmark agreement between the UAW auto union and GM is facing a major hurdle

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The landmark agreement between the UAW auto union and GM is facing a major hurdle

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 4:26 p.m.

The United Auto Workers, led by Shawn Fain, have landed landmark agreements with the big three Detroit automakers that have ended their strike.

However, such agreements must be approved by the union membership before they are put into place and implemented.

Related: A key Volkswagen executive lays out a game plan to beat Tesla

According to a report by Reuters, UAW members who are General Motors GM factory workers at the Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the manufacturer.

A Facebook post on Thursday evening by the UAW Local 598 chapter said that its members voted against the deal by a narrow 51.8%.

Workers at other plants are expected to vote on the same agreement within the next few weeks.

The Flint assembly plant assembles the popular Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a profitable product that has been a sales leader for GM.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 13: A Chevrolet Silverado pace truck drives through turn seven on a parade lap before the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix on May 13, 2023, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire&solGetty Images

The plant's vote comes after the Big Three automakers and the UAW reached tentative deals over the last few weeks to end a costly strike following marathon negotiations.

The agreement with GM, which covers 46,000 workers at the Detroit auto giant, grants a 25% increase in starting wage through April 2028 and will continually increase the top wage by 33% to over $42 an hour, along with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

More Labor

Electric cars and trucks have been a primary focus for Detroit's car manufacturers, as it tries to dethrone the current market leader Tesla TSLA. Amidst the strike, General Motors scaled back its electric car manufacturing expansion by postponing the opening of a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: