Scientists make an eye-opening announcement about recent alien evidence

On the heels of a U.S. Congressional hearing on UFOs in July, Mexico's Congress held its own UFO hearing in September. The meeting prominently featured two alleged alien corpses, presented to the Mexican government by Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan.

Maussan at the time claimed that the two corpses, which he found in Peru, were “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

The spectacle faced harsh criticism, however, with former Navy pilot and UFO whistleblower Ryan Graves expressing disappointment over the "unsubstantiated stunt."

"Yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," Graves said.

Maussan's alien corpses returned to Mexico's Congress Nov. 7, where policymakers heard from a range of researchers who said that the three-fingered corpses are, in fact, authentic.

The "non-human" corpses were presented to Mexico's Congress Sept. 13. Anadolu Agency&solGetty Images

Roger Zuniga, an anthropologist with San Luis Gonzaga National University in Peru told Reuters that the supposedly alien mummies are "real."

"There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings," he said. A letter presented by Zuniga and signed by a further 11 researchers from the university provided the same conclusion, though made clear that they remain unsure of the origins of the bodies.

The letter made clear that the researchers were not implying that the mummies were "extraterrestrial."

Maussan made similar claims in Peru in 2017, though a report at the time found that the bodies were just "recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.”

Those allegedly faked corpses were never unveiled publicly. It remains unclear if the current pair of corpses are the same ones from 2017.

Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson said in October that the humanoid appearance of the so-called alien mummies is "odd."

"We have DNA in common with a banana, with oak trees, with worms, with lobsters; for an alien from another planet to be this humanoid ... that's odd," he said.

The Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), meanwhile, has not found any "no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics."

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the office, said Nov. 7 that discovering alien evidence wouldn't be a bad thing.

"The best thing that could come out of this job is to prove that there are aliens," Kirkpatrick said. "If we don’t prove it’s aliens, then what we’re finding is evidence of other people doing stuff in our backyard. And that’s not good.”

