Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Oprah cannot emphasize enough how much this 'life-changing' weighted eye mask improved her quality of sleep

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting quality sleep each night is essential to your overall health, and if you’re having a hard time falling into a deep slumber, the solution might be as simple as a sleep mask. And no, we’re not talking about the paper-thin ones that only last a week. There’s one brand in particular that has been backed by Oprah two years in a row and this year’s pick is a set that only costs $20 at Amazon.

The Asutra Silk Eye Pillow is a weighted eye mask that the former talk show host said “doesn’t let even a pinch of light in,” making it ideal for anyone who prefers complete darkness. It also comes with a bonus cooling gel mask for soothing tired eyes.

You’ll find the set under the wellness gifts category on Oprah’s List of Favorite Things 2023, and a different color was featured on her 2022 list where Oprah called out that “superstar Venus Williams is a co-owner” of the brand. What sets this pair apart from others is that the weighted mask is made of 100% silk, is non-toxic, paraben-free, and the second gel mask can be used for warming or cooling benefits.

Asutra Silk Eye Pillow, $20 at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

The silk mask has a bag inside that is filled with flax seeds to add a little weight to help you relax and lavender to give off a calming aroma. Plus, the bag can be easily removed to make the sleep mask more lightweight if you prefer.

To enjoy a heated eye mask, the brand’s instructions say to heat a moist towel in the microwave for 20 seconds and then wrap the mask inside it for up to two minutes before placing it on your face. Just remember, the mask itself should never go in the microwave.

For cooling benefits, you can freeze the eye pillow for up to an hour, or place it in the refrigerator. Asutra says using the heating and cooling features can help reduce stress and relieve headaches.

“Sleeping with a mask is life-changing,” Oprah said. “I cannot tell you how much the quality of my sleep has improved.”

The celebrity icon isn’t the only one who praises these, though; the set has over 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One person said it helps them “fall asleep very quickly” and added that they “sleep so much better” when using it.

“I appreciate that you can use this mask several ways, depending on what your needs are,” wrote another reviewer. “You can just wear the sleep mask, you can wear the cooling mask, you can put the cooling mask in the sleep mask, you can just use the lavender pillow in the mask, or you can warm the lavender pillow and put it in the mask.”

Not only is the Asutra Silk Eye Pillow a great investment for yourself, but it will also make a great stocking stuffer for the holidays. It’s just $20 and can be used over and over again, so what’s not to love?

Donate Report a Typo Contact
