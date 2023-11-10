Mortgage rates witness biggest drop in a year

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Mortgage rates witness biggest drop in a year

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 9:01 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Friday, November 10.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out today's session, rounding out a winning week on Wall Street. Markets are staging a comeback after Thursday ended an eight-day-long winning streak following comments on the fate of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank suggested that inflation is still too high to put an end to rate hikes.

Investors will be paying close attention to the retail space next week with a number of big retail earnings and retail sales figures on Wednesday. Big names like Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are all set to release results. So far, close to 90 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have reported third-quarter results.

Turning now to the housing market - this week saw mortgage rates have their biggest one-week drop in about a year. It's the second straight week that rates have fallen - following seven consecutive weeks of increases.

According to a new survey from Freddie Mac, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to an average of 7.5 percent, a drop of 26 basis points. The dip led to a 2.5 percent uptick in mortgage applications compared to last week.

But despite the dropping rates, Freddie Mac's chief economist doesn't see the housing market budging much, saying, "Incoming data show that household debt continues to rise, primarily due to mortgage, credit card, and student loan balances. Many consumers are feeling strained by the high cost of living, so unless mortgage rates decrease significantly, the housing market will remain stagnant."

Mortgage rates have been above 7 percent since August.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: