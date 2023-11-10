Missed your flight? Ride-share company commits to offering compensation

In the last year, ride-hailing companies such as Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT have been pouring resources into reaching customers who need to get to or from an airport.

Back in March, Uber added a feature that makes it easier to find the passenger pick-up spot at 30 airports around the world while Lyft followed with a new pre-order service two months later.

With the year coming to a close, Lyft made one more announcement regarding what it will offer to travelers who use its services to get to their flights. Those who use the ride-scheduling service to arrange a ride to the airport at least a day in advance will receive $20 in Lyft credits if the ride is more than 10 minutes late.

Lyft CEO says 'every minute counts,' promises to compensate passengers who were kept waiting

If travelers are not matched with a driver for longer than 10 minutes (while the ride is scheduled in advance, the driver is still chosen when it is time to go), the customer will receive $50 in Lyft Cash while those who end up scheduling a ride with another company will receive another $50.

The most one will be able to receive over one bad experience is $100 as the $20 credit gets pushed out for the $50 one if 10 minutes pass and the driver does not arrive.

"Every minute counts when you're on the way to the airport," Lyft CEO David Risher said in a statement to media outlets. "We're so confident that we can get you there on time that if we're more than ten minutes late for your scheduled pick-up, we'll give you up to $100 in Lyft credits to make up for it — even if you take an Uber."

The decision was likely made based on data showing that, when deciding to hail a ride to the airports, travelers will oscillate between Uber, Lyft and taxi services in their city as they gauge what will cost the least and get them to their destination the fastest.

These airports have the worst traffic (looking at you, Newark)

Over the last year, both Lyft and Uber have released promotional campaigns encouraging travelers to schedule their travel in advance instead of waiting last-minute particularly when it comes to rides when, like at the airport, time is of the essence.

One report looking at the traffic outside the airport identified New York's Newark International Airport as the worst in the country when it comes to the car jams driving in and out of it.

The bottlenecks on the stretch of Interstate 90 leading up to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is also some of the worst in the country and requires careful planning for those expecting to get there by road. Many a traveler has missed a flight after underestimating the traffic and hailing their ride too late.

“Scheduled rides are also the first priority to be matched to a driver," Lyft said in announcing the new program. "If you're not picked up-on time for a scheduled ride to the airport, you'll automatically get Lyft Cash credit."