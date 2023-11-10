Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally
In this surveillance camera image released by the Council Bluffs, Iowa, Police Department, former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, is followed by a man while she was jogging at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The man was arrested early Friday, Nov. 10, in the alleged assault of McSally, who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs. (Council Bluffs Police Department via AP)