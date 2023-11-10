Internet providers are fighting to keep consumers in the dark about their pricing

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man convicted of possessing child pornography images PUSD delays vote for month on new superintendent’s evaluation tool Arizona voters could decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into state constitution Down Syndrome supermodel from Australia to share message of inclusivity in Prescott Mountain Artists Guild offers free art classes for veterans Prescott appoints Walton Community Development Director Narcotics detectives seize 1,700 fentanyl pills, arrest four Prescott residents Prescott Chamber of Commerce names PUSD’s Secor Educator of the Year PUSD to survey parents, community on potential 2024 bond vote Prescott 2023 Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Internet providers are fighting to keep consumers in the dark about their pricing

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 10, 2023 3:28 a.m.

The U.S. government is cracking down on digital discrimination in the broadband internet service industry, and internet providers aren't too happy about it. AT&T, Verizon, Charter and Comcast, along with a few other service providers, are opposing the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to investigate pricing when tackling digital discrimination.

On Nov. 15, 2021, a congressional mandate (the Infrastructure Act) required the FCC to adopt rules that prevent “digital discrimination of access based on income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion, or national origin” in no more than two years. The commission created a draft plan last month, and scheduled a commission vote to adopt the rules on Nov. 15.

The draft plan cites the Infrastructure Act, which would require the FCC to create rules for internet service providers to “display easy-to-understand labels that allow consumers to comparison shop for broadband services.” This means that providers would have to provide consumers with “clear, concise, and accurate information about broadband internet prices and fees, performance, and network practices.”

Also, when determining digital discrimination, the FCC will look into the pricing internet service providers are charging consumers, saying that “statutory language encompasses discriminatory pricing.”

“We emphasize that the rules we adopt today do not set rates for broadband internet access service and are not an attempt to institute rate regulation,” said the FCC in its draft plan.

Related: T-Mobile's latest change forces customers to pay more

Internet providers have been found to price their services based on neighborhood demographics. Also, in some cases, neighborhoods with lower incomes have been found to have lower-quality technology than those in more wealthier neighborhoods.

In a report that was released in 2022 by The Markup, data from 38 cities across the country was analyzed and revealed that AT&T, Verizon, EarthLink and CenturyLink provided lower-income and less white neighborhoods with slower internet for the same price that whiter, more affluent neighborhoods that were nearby paid for faster speeds.

FCC plan faced internet provider opposition

The FCC’s plan to tackle price discrimination has faced opposition from AT&T, Verizon, Charter and Comcast. All companies have expressed their concern about the FCC’s plan in submitted filings and have even met with the commission several times to argue the rules.

In a filing from Verizon on Nov. 3, the company said that the FCC misinterpreted Congress’ language in the Infrastructure Act, saying that it didn’t explicitly mention pricing when ordering the commission to crack down on digital discrimination.

“The importance of pricing to a customer’s purchasing decision and Congress’s decision to omit ‘rates’ or ‘pricing’ and use only ‘terms and conditions’ demonstrates that Congress did not want the Commission’s digital discrimination inquiry to include prices” said Verizon in the filing.

Also, according to a filing from the Internet & Television Association on Nov. 7, which includes Charter and Comcast, it said that the FCC should “define digital discrimination as disparate treatment and should limit the standard to policies and practices involving the deployment of broadband network facilities.”

Association disputes FCC plan language

The association also said that the language of the FCC’s draft plan would regulate pricing even though the commission said that it does not intend to.

“Regulation of price or non-technical elements, such as marketing, advertising, discounts, or credit checks, would represent a regulatory sea change for the Commission that is inconsistent with the statute,” said the association in the filing.

The FCC has already turned down arguments against its plan to investigate pricing in its draft plan.

“We reject arguments that we should limit the scope of covered elements of service to deployment practices or technical terms of service, or that we exclude certain terms, such as pricing,” the FCC said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: